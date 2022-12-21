Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 32 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.38. 43,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,861. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

