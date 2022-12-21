Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,160 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68.

