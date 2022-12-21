Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,791,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

