Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $411,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IHI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,583. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.