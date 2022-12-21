Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.31. 8,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,871. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20.

