Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,981 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,900,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 766,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,367 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.