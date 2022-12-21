Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,048 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 702,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,428 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.