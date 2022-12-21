DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.92.

NYSE CFR traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.94. The company had a trading volume of 327,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average is $134.34.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

