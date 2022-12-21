Dai (DAI) Market Cap Hits $5.87 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and $186.70 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Dai Profile
Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,868,789,359 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
