Dai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $117.06 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and $117.06 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,872,607,501 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

