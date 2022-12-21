Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 6.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $255.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.75. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.