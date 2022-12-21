DeDora Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.95.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $460.26. 17,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.59 and its 200-day moving average is $501.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

