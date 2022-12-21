DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $44,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,813 shares of company stock worth $8,906,316. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 1.8 %

GIS stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,359. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.87.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

