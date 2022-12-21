DeDora Capital Inc. Has $938,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. 43,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,953. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.58.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.