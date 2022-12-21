DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,117. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

