DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 30,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $100.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,284. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

