DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.33. 571,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,791,281. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

