DeDora Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLOT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. 1,489,438 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

