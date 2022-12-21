DeepBrain Chain Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $596,282.49 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

