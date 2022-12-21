DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Up 42.9%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 42.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,351,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 180,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

DeepMarkit Trading Up 28.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

