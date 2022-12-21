DEI (DEI) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $3,183.76 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00388845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000947 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00017992 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

