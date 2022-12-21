DEI Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,434.87 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $2,434.87 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00389842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000958 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00017971 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.