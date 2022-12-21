Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $59.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 299.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.