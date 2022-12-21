Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.12. Denny’s shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 9,498 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Denny's Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $515.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny's

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,471.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $69,551.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,471.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,126. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denny's

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

