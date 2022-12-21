Dero (DERO) Price Tops $3.65

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. Dero has a total market cap of $47.99 million and approximately $90,540.19 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00021760 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,794.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00390773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.36 or 0.00877436 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00098481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00596920 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00265934 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,133,246 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

