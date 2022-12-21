Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $9.03. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 1,967 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Simeon George purchased 500,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,126,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,727,221.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Simeon George purchased 500,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,126,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,727,221.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat purchased 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,125,514.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 915,000 shares of company stock worth $7,691,800. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DSGN shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of $498.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after purchasing an additional 59,189 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 586,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 271,706 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 102.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after buying an additional 459,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.