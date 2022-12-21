Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Dewey Electronics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

About Dewey Electronics

(Get Rating)

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures military electronics. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, hybrid power generators, vehicle auxiliary power units, and generator accessories; non-power products, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, and indicator transmitters; and military support equipment to the United States armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dewey Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewey Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.