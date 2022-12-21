DigiByte (DGB) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $129.27 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,781.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000436 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00390153 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022004 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00879150 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002053 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00098538 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00597027 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00267232 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,888,170,049 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
