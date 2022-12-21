DigiByte Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $129.20 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,813.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000434 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00390026 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021960 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00881567 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002049 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00097555 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00599143 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005964 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00265762 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,887,572,613 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.