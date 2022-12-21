Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00013617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and approximately $435.49 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.30240677 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $435.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

