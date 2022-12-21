Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.