Diligent Investors LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 42.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after buying an additional 212,850 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 10.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.00) to €10.90 ($11.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 5.5 %

PHG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

