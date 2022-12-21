Diligent Investors LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 184.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,796 shares of company stock worth $1,140,570 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.27. 9,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

