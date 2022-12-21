Diligent Investors LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. 21,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,034. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

