Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 18,614 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 3,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $25.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 152.11%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

