Diligent Investors LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 331,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,698,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

