Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.06. 123,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,117,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $2,849,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

