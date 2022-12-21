Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) is Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises approximately 3.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.66% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

QQQE stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36.

