discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading Down 3.3%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 729 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 732 ($8.89). 96,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 153,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 757 ($9.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSCV. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 939 ($11.41) to GBX 1,030 ($12.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

discoverIE Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £705.33 million and a PE ratio of 4,066.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 788.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 736.61.

discoverIE Group Cuts Dividend

About discoverIE Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 3.55 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

(Get Rating)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.