Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.54. Diversey shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSEY. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Diversey Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.03 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Diversey by 61.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 19,023.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 3,004,574 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 144.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 2,706,850 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 491.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,584 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Diversey by 251.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Stories

