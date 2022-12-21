Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCBO. CIBC upped their target price on Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Docebo Stock Down 0.7 %

DCBO stock opened at C$44.48 on Wednesday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of C$31.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.65.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

