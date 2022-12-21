Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Set at C$85.00 by CSFB

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$85.00 price objective by stock analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.08.

DOL stock opened at C$79.25 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$60.34 and a 52 week high of C$85.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.46.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$945,120. In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total transaction of C$1,004,452.80. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,120. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,941.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

