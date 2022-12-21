DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 4.1%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.46. 25,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,819,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,379,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in DoorDash by 16,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in DoorDash by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

