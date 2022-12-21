Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lowered by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

