DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

DD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,766. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

