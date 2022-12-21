EAC Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. EAC has a total market cap of $21.06 million and approximately $17,794.82 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07010896 USD and is up 6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,397.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

