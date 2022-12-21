Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

ENX opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $141,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

