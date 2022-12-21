Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ETV opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.