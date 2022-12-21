Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.52

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.52 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 45.85 ($0.56). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55), with a volume of 10,500 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £53.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.26.

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

