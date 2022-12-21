eCash Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. eCash has a total market capitalization of $457.57 million and $678,975.31 worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,801.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.61 or 0.00598798 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00265929 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00042347 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,258,067,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.